Amy Jo Clark, 44, of Hyde, who is charged with escape, a felony of the third degree, and default in required appearance, a misdemeanor of the second degree, waived her right to a preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 25, Clark pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Judge Paul Cherry sentenced her to serve a minimum of 180 days in Clearfield County Jail.
However, due to COVID-19 concerns at the jail, Cherry sentenced her to a delayed committment and ordered her to report to the jail on April 1.
On April 1, Clark failed to appear at the jail and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
She was arrested and arraigned on June 29 and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where she remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Clark was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.