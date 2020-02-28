Jennifer Anne Clark, 37, of Hyde, who is accused of participating in a break-in in Curwensville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 12 at 7:47 a.m., Officer Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department was dispatched to the alleged theft of copper wiring in progress at a barn along Ann Street where a Verizon cell tower is also located.
The victim said he believed the suspects were stealing copper wire from the tower.
Upon arrival, Kelly spoke with the victim, who said he saw a pickup truck drive onto the private driveway towards the cell tower.
As Kelly was speaking to the victim, the pickup truck drove down the driveway and stopped short of the patrol car.
The truck then quickly backed up as Kelly drove forward, turned on his emergency lights and the truck stopped.
Clark then exited the vehicle and asked why she was there and she replied she was looking for her friend, Shay Witherite, who was looking for a hunting blind.
Kelly said he didn’t believe her as she was dirty and it looked like she had been carrying something or crawling around.
He then looked in the bed of the truck and found several items — including a metal tank, copper wiring, a wooden sled and other various items that appeared to have been recently placed in the bed as they had no snow on them.
When Clark was retrieving her driver’s license from a duffel bag, Kelly observed a digital scale with green leafy material on it commonly used to weigh drugs.
He asked her what the scale was for and she said it was to weigh marijuana.
A pipe and bowl with residue was found inside of the vehicle.
Inside the duffel bag were found a pipe cutter and a pipe wrench. Written on the duffel bag was “Witherite.”
Also found in the center consul was a cigarette case containing the Social Security Card of an 86-year-old woman.
State police arrived and Kelly turned over Clark to them and began to search around the cell tower.
When he returned, state police told Kelly that Clark had admitted that she and Witherite were inside the barn and garage on the property.
Clark provided a written statement saying that Witherite had asked for a ride to Curwensville.
She brought him to the barn, he went inside and began to load things into her truck — saying he had permission to do so. They then drove to the garage and they both entered. While in there she and Witherite became separated. A vehicle then pulled up to the garage and she hid. She then got into her truck and drove away and that’s when she saw the police car.
Witherite was found walking on Filbert Street in Curwensville. When questioned he initially denied participating in the crime but later admitted he was there when shown Clark’s statement. However, he said it was Clark who put the items in the truck.
Clark is charged with conspiracy-criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, two counts; conspiracy-engaging in criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanor, three counts; identity theft, a felony of the third degree; and driving without a license, a summary offense.
Witherite has been charged with conspiracy-criminal trespass, two counts; criminal conspiracy-engaging in criminal trespass, two counts and identity theft, all of which are felonies of the third degree. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Morris.