A Houtzdale man serving a lengthy state prison sentence for torturing and severely abusing his six adopted children lost his appeal before the state Superior Court.
Last April, Timothy Dean Krause, 53, formerly of Bigler Township and who is currently incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Ebensburg, and his wife, Barbara Jean Krause, 51, incarcerated at SCI-Muncy, each pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy-endangering the welfare of children, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree, two counts of simple assault, M2, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, M2, and six counts of harassment. They were each sentenced to serve seven to 40 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, the couple subjected the children to severe physical and mental abuse since 2011. The victims included a 15-year-old male, two 14-year-old males, a 13-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 12-year-old male.
All six children were found to be malnourished. They were also home schooled and were found to be one to two years behind academically.
Last spring, the children were interviewed by the state police at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center and they reported they were repeatedly beaten with sticks, punched and slapped on various places on their body, including head, face, and rear end, bitten by dogs, forced to perform physical exercises for hours and had food withheld for up to a day and a half for failing to complete their chores.
The children also said their parents would also threaten to kill them with a gun and an axe, and often used abusive and racist language against them.
The beatings/dog bites would often cause lumps on their heads or bleeding and abscesses on other parts of their body, and they were not given medical treatment for their injuries.
The children had multiple scars visible on various parts of their bodies, including their backs, chest, legs, rear end, arms and legs, according to police.
All six children were forced to sleep in one bedroom in a three-bedroom house and two of the children had to sleep on thin mats on the floor.
The six children were examined and interviewed at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by Dr. Pat Bruno on March 19-20 and he determined “with a reasonable degree of medical certainty that the children were physically abused and tortured by their parents.”
Krause filed an appeal to the state superior court arguing Cherry’s sentence was excessive and Cherry abused his discretion — but the superior court did not agree.
“The court (Cherry) determined that a lengthy term of incarceration was warranted due to the gravity of Appellant’s crimes, the need to protect the public from his violent criminal propensities, and to best serve Appellant’s rehabilitative needs. We do not agree with Appellant that his sentence of 7 to 40 years’ incarceration for his seven years of violent abuse towards his six adopted children is excessive. The court did not abuse its discretion,” wrote the Superior Court in its ruling.
The court issued its ruling on Tuesday.
The appeal was heard by President Judge John T. Bender, Judge Judith F. Olson and Judge Correale F. Stevens