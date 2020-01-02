Matthew Alan Wisor, 26, of Houtzdale, who is accused of stealing vehicles and operating a “chop shop,” waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Tuesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Centralized Court was held Tuesday instead of its usual day on Wednesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 2, Clearfield-based State Police were dispatched to Action Cycle and ATV along the Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township for a reported burglary.
According to the victim’s daughter, it appeared that someone broke through the garage door by ramming it while her father was out of town. Inside she found the shop to be ransacked and called the police.
It was determined that four vehicles were stolen, including a 1972 Yamaha 360 Enduro, a 2016 Kawasaki KFX 250 dirt bike, a 2000 Yamaha Grizzly 600 and a 2004 Yamaha Warrior.
There were also numerous ATV/dirt bike parts and apparel stolen, including 17 pairs of Thor racing gloves, eight pairs of racing goggles, three sets of Moose handle bars, 12 EK dirt bike chains, two battery chargers, numerous miscellaneous parts and $200 in cash from the register.
The owner told police via telephone the 1972 Yamaha is a rare motorcycle and provided the VIN numbers of all of the stolen vehicles.
On June 16, state police received a call from two males who reported seeing the 1972 Yamaha in the front yard of 420 Ida St. in Woodward Township.
Two state troopers responded to the address and found Wisor working on a green Honda ATV. They also observed the 1972 Honda but its gas tank had been spray painted yellow and next to it was an electric grinding tool.
The motorcycle had fresh grind marks on the frame and the VIN number had been removed. Troopers also located two other ATVs and a youth UTV. All three were identified as being stolen, one of which was the stolen Yamaha Warrior stolen from Action Cycle and ATV.
State police contacted the victim and he identified the 1972 Yamaha as being his.
On June 17, state police served a search warrant on the garage and residence at the Ida Street residence and located several ATVs and dirt bikes inside the garage. Troopers ran the VIN numbers on the vehicle and identified the Kawasaki dirt bike from Action Cycle and ATV and an ATV also reported stolen on June 2.
State troopers also located numerous items matching the description of items stolen from the store including EK motorcycle chains, Moose shifters and levers, battery chargers, engine oil, Parts Unlimited motorcycle chains, Renthal handlebars and a WPS cargo net.
All items were in their original packaging with barcode, price tag and part number.
Troopers also located antique turn signals and a tail light that appeared to be from the 1972 Yamaha.
In the bedroom, state police found T-shirts with the Action Cycle and ATV logo, several pairs of Thor racing gloves, baseball caps with the Action Cycle and ATV logo, 100 percent racing goggles, knee pads, and racing grips.
All of these items along with the grinder, yellow spray paint, ATV ramps and receipts from G&C Scrap were seized by state police.
On July 2, troopers interviewed Wisor at the Clearfield County Jail where he was questioned about the stolen items. He claimed he was asked by a male to store the items, removed the VIN numbers and alter the appearance of the vehicles — and was paid in drugs and money.
He later admitted that he and the male stole a Honda Foreman 500 and a 1996 Yamaha Warrior from a garage in Frenchville.
When asked if he knew the vehicles and items found in his residence were stolen from Action Cycle and ATV, Wisor said “yes.”
Wisor is charged with four counts of owning/operating a chop shop, and two counts of burglary and criminal trespass, which are all felonies of the second degree; alteration/destruction of VIN; disposition of vehicle with altered/destroyed VIN and five counts of theft by unlawful taking, and five counts of theft by unlawful taking, all of which are felonies of the third degree; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.