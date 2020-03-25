Stephen Andrew Hansel, 61, of Houtzdale, who is accused of molesting a teenager, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, between the summer of 2018 and August of 2019, the victim reported Hansel molested her on several occasions when she was 15-16 years old. The incidents allegedly occurred inside a barn along Verns Road in Furguson Township.
On March 19, Hansel was interviewed at the Clearfield state police barracks by Trooper Dave Patrick. During the interview Hansel admitted to the crimes.
Hansel is charged with three counts each of statutory sexual assault-11 years older, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, all of which are felonies of the first degree; four counts of aggravated indecent assault, felonies of the second degree; seven counts of corruption of minors, felonies of the third degree; four counts of indecent assault-without consent, and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years old, all of which are misdemeanors of the seond degree.
On March 19, Hansel was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail; yesterday, his bail was reduced to $75,000 unsecured and he was released.
Hansel was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.