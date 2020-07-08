Lance Nathan Henico, 37, of Houtzdale, who is accused of assaulting a state trooper, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 28, Clearfield-based state police was contacted by a resident who said a male named “Lance“ was at his residence in Coalport uninvited.
Three state troopers responded to the residence along Main Street in Coalport and located a male and female walking on a grassy area.
Troopers spoke to the Henico who became aggressive. When they attempted to arrest him, he pulled away and fled. One of the state troopers tackled Henico but he continued to resist.
The three officers eventually were able to cuff Henico‘s hands behind his back.
Inside his pocket troopers found a clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue in his pocket.
One of the troopers said his hand was injured when Henico ripped his name tag off his uniform and stabbed him in the hand with the two prongs on his name tags, which punctured his skin.
Henico is charged with aggravated assault-cause bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony of the second degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
First Asssitant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth; Henico represented himself.