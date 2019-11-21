Kimberly Sue Williams, 46, of Elm Drive in Morrisdale, who is accused of murdering her disabled husband, Ronald Williams Jr., 49, of Morrisdale, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Williams is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault, felonies of the first degree; aggravated assault, felony of the second degree, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree.
State Police Trooper Frederick Burns, criminal investigator based at the Clearfield barracks, testified that on March 14 between 3-3:30 p.m. he responded to Elm Drive in Morrisdale for a reported fatality involving a firearm.
When he arrived there were several people on the scene including state troopers, EMTs and Chief Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson.
Burns said Ronald Williams was deceased, lying on this bed with a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was in his right hand and a spent shell casing was on the floor on the left side of the bed.
He and other state troopers photographed the crime scene and collected the firearm, its magazine and the spent shell casing.
Stevenson inspected the body and with the assistance of people from the Heath Funeral Home, they removed the deceased from the home for transport.
Kimberly Sue Williams said her husband suffered a stroke six years earlier. She said he was unable to leave his bed on his own and she was his sole caretaker, but said he had limited use of his right hand.
She said she and her husband were arguing and she started getting dressed to leave. She said she went to the dresser to get her clothes when she heard a gunshot behind her and saw her husband had shot himself in the head.
Later that day, Burns said the state police received a fax from the person who was overseeing Ronald and Kimberly Williams’ trust fund. The sender said earlier that afternoon, the victim sent him a fax telling him that if anything happens to him have an autopsy done. And later that day, the overseer said Kimberly Sue Williams contacted him later that day and told him an autopsy wouldn’t be necessary because Ronald had killed himself.
The overseer said Kimberly Sue Williams would inherit more than $900,000 due to the death of her husband.
The Williams’ children were interviewed and Burns said Ronald Williams Jr. sent a text message to his daughter stating, “Something isn’t right and if something happens to him to contest the will.”
Kimberly Sue Williams was then interviewed again at the state police barracks. During the interview she said she was having an affair with a man who lives in Fayetteville, N.C., but denied killing her husband.
Gunpowder residue found on the victim and on the defendant were taken and sent to a laboratory for testing.
An autopsy was performed the next day by Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College and he discovered there was no soot or stippling on the bullet wound, which is unusual because if he had shot himself at close range, there should be some present. Kamerow recommended the gun be sent off for testing, Burns said.
The gun was sent to the state police crime lab, which determined that for the gun to have no soot or stippling on the wound it would have to be fired at a distance of at least 48 to 72 inches away. With the gun being more than nine inches long, Kamerow determined Ronald Williams’ arms were not long enough for him to have shot himself.
Lab testing also revealed that Ronald Williams had no gunpowder residue on his hands and Kimberly Sue Williams had gunpowder residue on her left palm and on the sleeve of her dress.
During cross examination the defendant’s attorney, Steven Paul Trialonas of State College asked where Ronald Williams’ body was going to be sent. Burns said it was going to be sent to a crematory in Tyrone, but it instead went to the morgue. He said the decision to have an autopsy occurred after the state police received the call from the overseer of the trust fund.
During closing arguments, Trialonas said all charges should be dropped against his client. He said the lack of gunpowder residue on Ronald Williams’ hands could be due to the body being washed after it was taken from the home. He said investigators did not properly secure the evidence on Ronald Williams body.
“We don’t know what happened to the body after it left the home,” Trialonas said.
As for residue on his client’s hands and on her sleeve and with it being on her palm, it is more indicative of a defensive posture by his client and not holding a gun. He said the residue could have also been deposited on her from being in the room when the gun was fired.
As for the lack of soot or stippling on the bullet wound, Trialonas argued that Ronald Williams could have used a low soot bullet that would have shortened the distance where stippling would not appear.
First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo argued that the commonwealth more than met its burden and said the defendant was alone with Ronald Williams when he died. Lab reports show that he was shot in the head by a firearm at least 42 inches away and he had no powder residue on his hands and Kimberly Sue Williams had powder residue on her hands.
Judge Nevling said he believes the commonwealth met its burden and said Trialonas’ arguments about the evidence are for a common pleas judge to decide in a suppression hearing or for a jury to decide at trial and bound over all charges to court.
Kimberly Sue Williams is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.