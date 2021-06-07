Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 36, of Coalport who is charged with criminal homicide for setting a fire that killed a Coalport man had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday.
Gallaher is accused of setting fire to a home on the 600-block of Main Street in Coalport on April 16. Four people were reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire including Matthew Troxell, 33, who was killed, according to authorities.
Gallaher is charged with four counts of criminal homicide and arson-caused death, arson-danger of death or serious bodily injury, three counts; arson-inhabited building or structure; aggravated arson-person present inside, three counts; causing catastrophe; and aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, three counts.
All of these charges are graded as felonies of the first degree.
Gallaher is also charged criminal mischief, felony of the third degree and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, four counts.
Mark Wolfe testified that on the night April 16 he was at home in the second floor apartment with his wife. Troxell was also there. He said Troxell had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and had come over about six hours prior.
He said he heard somebody trying to open the front door downstairs so he went down and checked and found Gallaher sleeping outside.
He told Gallaher to leave but he instead followed him inside and up the steps. Wolfe said he confronted Gallaher and they began to argue. He said he pushed Gallaher and he stumbled down a couple of steps but still refused to leave so he threw his coffee cup at him, spilling it all over him.
He said Gallaher then turned and walked down the steps and he assumed he had left. Wolfe said he can’t see the front door from the top of the steps.
After the confrontation, Wolfe said he went into his apartment to have supper. He and his wife were in the kitchen and Troxell was in the living room coloring when he started to see and smell thick black smoke about four minutes after he had left Gallaher.
He could see the fire was in the stairway so he opened the window and climbed outside onto the roof and pulled his wife through the window. He said he yelled to Troxell to get out any way he could.
Once out on the roof they jumped down and his wife went and got her father out of the building. Her father was staying in the first floor apartment, Wolfe said.
Trp. Matthew Peacock testified that he viewed several surveillance videos in the area showing Gallaher inside the Central Bar in Coalport. While in the bar Gallaher lit a cigarette with a lighter that he took from his pocket. Gallaher leaves and begins walking towards the Wolfe’s residence. Another surveillance camera shows him enter the residence and then leave. About a minute and a half after Gallaher leaves, a glow can be seen in the window of the building. Peacock said the glow then grows and smoke can be seen coming from the building.
He said he interviewed Gallaher twice after the fire. He said Gallaher admitted to going to the residence to buy drugs but was thrown out by Mark Wolfe but he wouldn’t say who he was buying drugs from.
Peacock said Gallaher was searched at the barracks and the only thing he was carrying was a wallet and didn’t have any cigarettes or a lighter on him.
State Police Fire Marshall Russell Stewart testified that he investigated the fire and concluded that the fire started on the stairway/foyer area of the building and that it had been intentionally set.
Chief Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson said Dr. Harry Kamerow performed an autopsy on Troxell and determined he was killed by smoke inhalation and the manner of death was homicide.
During closing arguments, Gallaher’s attorney Tom Dickey of Altoona asked Glass to throw out all the charges against his client. He said the commonwealth presented no evidence that his client set the fire.
“There is no evidence, just rampant speculation at best,” Dickey said.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the commonwealth has provided sufficient evidence to support all the charges being bound over to court.
Glass agreed that the commonwealth has proven its case and bound all charges over to the court of common pleas. Gallaher is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.