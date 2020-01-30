Eric Lynn McCall, 47, of Grampian, who is accused of homicide by vehicle in the death of a Clearfield woman had a charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
McCall is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, all of which are felonies of the second degree; flight to avoid apprehension, homicide by vehicle, and accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, all of which are felonies of the third degree; DUI-highest rate of alcohol, which are ungraded misdemeanors; involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor of the first degree and numerous summary traffic offenses.
Clearfield-based state Trooper Andrew Miller testified that on April 3, at 11:45 p.m. he was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on state Route 879 in Pike Township.
While en route, they were notified that one of the occupants of the vehicle was deceased and the male occupant was injured and had fled the scene on foot.
He arrived at 12:07 a.m. on April 4 and found a vehicle against some trees lying on its passenger side.
The female passenger, Christina Metzker, 41, of Clearfield, was partially ejected from the passenger window and was deceased.
He said a witness said the male driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot westbound along state Route 879 and the suspect was bleeding.
Miller said he called for assistance from other state troopers and the Lawrence Township Police Department, who were were able to locate McCall.
Miller said ran McCall’s identification through the National Crime Information Center computer and discovered McCall’s license was suspended for a previous DUI.
McCall was then flown by a Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.
Miller said he interviewed several people at Butler’s Bar and they said McCall was drinking before he left that night and he and the victim left together.
McCall had a blood alcohol content of 0.185 percent, Miller said. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.
During cross examination by McCall’s attorney, Jennifer Popovich of Pittsburgh, asked Miller if he knew how the accident had happened or if the victim had grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it to the side and Miller said he did not.
She also asked him if the vehicle was checked to see if it had a mechanical failure and Miller said he doesn’t believe it was.
Officer Zachary Cowan of Lawrence Township Police Department testified that he responded to the scene and tracked the male’s blood trail onto the Rails to Trails. He continued to find the blood and found a shoe that matched one found at the scene. He said he found McCall on a hillside just outside of Curwensville Borough. He said McCall had signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and glassy and bloodshot eyes. He also said McCall was bleeding and had injuries to his hands and face.
During closing arguments Popovich asked that the homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle charges be dismissed because the commonwealth did not show McCall’s intoxication caused the accident.
District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the commonwealth more than met its burden and said Popovich’s arguments are for the commonwealth court to decide.
Morris bound over the charges to court. Popovich then asked that McCall’s bail be lowered from $50,000 monetary so he could get out of jail and get back to work.
Sayers argued that McCall is a danger to the community having driven drunk while his license was suspended for DUI and is a flight risk because he fled from the scene of the accident.
Morris reduced McCall’s bail to $25,000 monetary supervised.