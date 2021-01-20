The Pennsylvania Superior Court has overturned the conviction of Brandon James Kifer, 40, of Morrisdale on drug delivery charges, claiming his vehicle was illegally searched.
Last week, the state Superior Court vacated the conviction of Kifer on several drug delivery charges.
On Dec. 7, 2018 Kifer was arrested by the Lawrence Township Police Department at Walmart after 56 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.
Last December, the state Supreme Court in Commonwealth vs. Powell made it more difficult for police to search a vehicle without a search warrant and last week the Superior Court’s decision vacated the conviction of Kifer following that state Supreme Court decision, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
“The case law has changed significantly in the past 60 days for law enforcement and prosecutors in regards to searches,” Sayers said. “It’s something we are trying to roll with the punches on.”
Sayers said his office is asking for the decision to be reconsidered, failing that he said they plan to request an appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Kifer was convicted in July of 2019 on the charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors, according to a previous article in The Progress.
According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2018, Lawrence Township Police responded to Walmart for a welfare check because someone was passed out behind the wheel of a car at 1:30 p.m. Chief Douglas Clark and Officer Eric Routch arrived and found the vehicle parked across two or three parking spaces. Routch pulled his vehicle front and Clark behind Kifer’s vehicle but gave him enough space to pull away if he wished.
After some time police were able to wake Kifer, but he spoke with slurred speech and a raspy voice. Kifer said he was just tired from taking a Subutex. He gave his identification to Clark and Clark took the ID back to his patrol car to check on its validity.
Kifer agreed to go to the police station for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.
Police then searched his vehicle and found two bags of methamphetamine.
The public defender’s office represented Kifer, and on April 26, 2019 it filed a motion to suppress the drug evidence claiming Kifer was detained without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, therefore all evidence obtained from Kifer must be suppressed.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected the motion calling it a “mere encounter” that escalated to an “investigatory detention.”
On July 20, Kifer was found guilty at a jury trial and on Aug. 5, 2019 Ammerman sentenced Kifer to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison.
The public defender’s office withdrew from representing Kifer to give him the opportunity to appeal due to ineffectiveness of counsel, and attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield was appointed by the court to represent Kifer.
Maines appealed Kifer’s conviction, claiming Ammerman erred in failing to suppress the evidence.
Maines claimed that the way police parked, and the way they questioned him made Kifer believe he was not free to leave and a reasonable person would not believe they could leave in that situation, and this violated his Fourth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.
The Superior Court vacated Ammerman’s decision to not suppress the evidence but acknowledged that Ammerman did not have the benefit of the Powell opinion at the time he performed his suppression analysis.
“The commonwealth acknowledges that only after the officers approached the vehicle and woke up the appellant that they acquired reasonable suspicion that he was driving under the influence. The problem of course is that he was already being detained by them. He was detained at the point that the police parked him in, though they left one parking spot as margin, and certainly he was detained when Chief Clark walked away from him holding his identification,” the superior court wrote.
“We reverse the trial court’s denial of suppression and vacate the judgement of sentence,” the Superior Court wrote.
The decision was made by judges Judith Olson, Mary Murray and Daniel McAffery.
As of yesterday afternoon, Kifer remains incarcerated at SCI-Mercer, according to the state Department of Corrections website.