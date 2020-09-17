A Grampian woman accused of animal cruelty for leaving dogs in an RV for eight days with no food or water had her preliminary hearing continued until November.
Her preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Betsy Clark, 43, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, which are classified as misdemeanors of the second degree; and two counts of neglect of animals, which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23, Clearfield-based state police responded to an abandoned building in the area of the Woodland Bigler Highway and Rock Lane in Bradford Township for a report of two dogs being left in an RV.
Upon arrival, police found two dogs sitting in the front seat of the RV. One dog appeared scared and skittish. The complainant said a woman named Betsy left the dogs in the RV on June 15.
The RV was unlivable and was leaking water from the roof. The complainant said there was no food or water left for the dogs, but said he fed the dogs on Monday.
Police ran the VIN number and found the RV was registered to Clark.
The state police then transported the dogs to the SPCA.
Clark’s hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. before Nevling.
Clark was represented by attorney Jendie Schwab of the public defender’s office.