Jonathan M. Chirdon, 39, of Duncansville who is accused of assaulting a female with a knife and head-butting a state trooper who was attempting to restrain him, had his preliminary hearing postponed for one week.
He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass, but it was postponed until Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Chirdon is charged in two separate cases. For the assault on the female victim he is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault-causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree; three counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
For the assault on the state trooper, Chirdon is charged with aggravated assault-causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 29 at 11:39 p.m. state troopers responded to a residence on Viola Pike, Gulich Township for a domestic incident.
Upon arrival troopers interviewed the victim who had cuts on her face and neck that appeared to have been caused by a knife. She said Chirdon was responsible for the injuries and gave police a hunting style knife with a three or four inch blade and said he caused the injuries using the knife.
She said Chirdon was at her residence and she asked him to leave, but he refused. She said she went into the bedroom to get a phone to call her husband but he put a knife to her neck and threatened her with it. He then said if she called the police he would tell them she tried to hurt herself so he hid all the knives in the kitchen.
She said she tried to get the knife from him and he cut her left hand in the process. She said at one point she locked herself in the bedroom to escape from Chirdon.
Chirdon was previously removed from the residence by family and friends of the victim who had arrived on scene before the state police and waited outside with him on the driveway.
When interviewed by troopers, at first Chirdon acted like he didn’t know anything about the incident. He later said he took all the knives from the kitchen and hid them. Troopers described Chirdon as being highly intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol and was being loud, rude and insulting.
Chirdon was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a patrol car for transport to the Clearfield County Jail.
While en route, Chirdon became agitated and managed to remove his seat belt. Troopers then pulled over at Snappy’s in Houtzdale and decided to move him to a different vehicle. When they did, Chirdon was uncooperative and troopers had to forcibly place his legs in the vehicle. When a trooper reached over to put a seat belt on Chirdon he head-butted the trooper in the face, injuring the trooper’s mouth. The trooper pushed him away and Chirdon lunged at the trooper again. The trooper used his forearm to hold him back while another trooper put the seat belt on Chirdon.
Chirdon is incarcerated in the CCJ in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail for each case, $150,000 total.