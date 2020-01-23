The father of infant who tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine in 2018 had charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Joshua Allen Root, 34, of Clearfield is charged with conspiracy-endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree and conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor.
He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, but Nevling withdrew that charge because Root already pleaded to possession of drug paraphernalia in 2018 for the same offense.
Jamie Waseleski, a caseworker at Children, Youth and Family Services, testified in January 2018 she received a report at 2:30 a.m. from Penn Highlands DuBois that an eight month old infant female had tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.
She said she responded to the hospital and spoke to the child’s father, Root. She said Root was very emotional and upset. When she asked him what happened he said at about 8 p.m. they tried to put the girl to sleep but she got sick and threw up and at 10 p.m. they decided to take her to the hospital.
When informed that the child tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, Root said he didn’t know how that would have happened.
He said he and his wife Melissa Root were home that day and they had a friend and his girlfriend over as well. He also said he is starting a new tree business and had some employees over at the house as well.
At 12:54 p.m. Root and a friend arrived at Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room. The child was later transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Waseleski said she then spoke to the girl’s mother, Melissa Root, via telephone and she agreed to a home visit.
Officer Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department testified that CYS informed that an infant had tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine. He said he interviewed Joshua Root at the hospital and he gave a similar account as what he told Wasleski.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, CYS officials asked Joshua Root to take a drug test, but he refused.
As a part of the investigation, Kanour said the victim’s three-year-old sister was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on Jan. 26, 2018. The girl said her sister was sick and Mommy got mad at Daddy and started hitting him. She also said Daddy keeps his “stuff” on the coffee table in the living room.
She also said her father’s friend “Smallwood” and his girlfriend “Alisha” were also at the house that evening.
Kanour said they received a search warrant and several days after the incident they searched the residence along Montgomery Run Road. During the search they found numerous stamp bags with residue inside the household and in the shed they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, scales, and more stamp bags.
On Jan. 30, he interviewed Root at the Clearfield County Jail and Root said he wasn’t a “heavy” meth user and didn’t know how the child got a hold of it.
During closing arguments, Root’s attorney, Chris Pentz of Clearfield, asked Judge Nevling to withdraw all the charges. He said there is no evidence that the drugs in the shed belonged to his client and said they could have belonged to his wife or one of his friends. There was also no evidence submitted of when the child ingested the drugs or who was in the care of the child when the drugs were ingested.
As for the three-year-old’s statement to investigators, she never said why Root was fighting with his wife and she never gave a description of what “stuff” was.
He also noted that all the charges are conspiracy charges and there is no evidence of a third party involvement.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said there is a presumption of a conspiracy in that both Root and Melissa Root resided at the residence. Plus she said it appears the officer who filed the charges checked off the conspiracy box in error in that he does not list conspiracy in the description of the crimes and Nedza said she would file a motion to have the base charges without the conspiracy added if need be.
She also argued that Root should have immediately taken the child to the hospital instead of waiting two hours to do so.
Nevling said he would bind over all the charges as filed except for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Nevling said it was telling that police still found drugs at the residence days after the girl was taken to the hospital.
He said it is up to a judge or jury on whether the commonwealth has proved its case or not and believes the commonwealth met its burden at the preliminary hearing stage.
Joshua Root is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.