Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 36, of Coalport for who is accused of setting a fire that killed a Coalport man had his preliminary hearing continued for one week.
Gallaher is accused of setting fire to a home on the 600-block of Main Street in Coalport on April 16. Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire including Matthew Troxell, 33, who was killed, according to a previous article in The Progress.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held yesterday morning before Magisterial District Judge James Glass but it has been continued and a date for a new hearing has not yet been set.
Gallaher is charged with four counts of criminal homicide and arson-caused death, arson-danger of death or serious bodily injury, three counts; arson-inhabited building or structure; aggravated arson-person present inside, three counts; causing catastrophe; and aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, three counts.
All of these charges are graded as felonies of the first degree.
Gallaher is also charged criminal mischief, felony of the third degree and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree four counts.
Gallaher is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
He is represented by attorney Thomas Dickey of Altoona.