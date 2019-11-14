Patrick Daniel Luzier, 31, of Clearfield, who is accused of disseminating child pornography, had his preliminary hearing continued yesterday for two weeks for him to obtain an attorney.
Luzier allegedly made a sexually explicit video of himself and a 16-year-old girl and sent it to her using the Internet last May.
Luzier is charged with photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly or permitting child, a felony of the first degree; photograph/film/depict on computer sex act -knowingly depicts on computer, photo, etc., a felony of the third degree; dissemination, photograph/film of child sex acts, and child pornography, both of which are felonies of the third degree; and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.