Aaron Jay Poorman, 27, address not listed, had his hearing on an alleged probation violation continued one month by president Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for his attorney to provide verification of Poorman’s health.
Poorman was in Revocation Court on Monday for allegedly violating his probation for a recklessly endangering another person conviction in 2018.
In April he was charged in Centre County with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited offensive weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested and placed in the Centre County Jail, according to Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III.
Ammerman said there are significant accusations against Poorman. He said according to the criminal complaint on Oct. 31, 2019 authorities raided a home in Half Moon Township, Port Matilda, Centre County. Poorman was inside the residence with a loaded firearm, bath salts, suspected methamphetamine and drug parapehernalia
Cross said Poorman was transferred to the Clearfield County Jail for the probation violation. On Sept. 24, Poorman was supposed to attend revocation court, but he refused to leave his jail cell and the hearing was continued.
Poorman refused to eat or drink, causing his physical and mental health to decline significantly to the point he was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois where he stayed for two months for mental and physical issues including severe dehydration.
When he was discharged from the hospital, he was released due to COVID-19 issues at the jail, according to Cross.
The probation department is recommending Poorman be re-sentenced to six months to two years in state prison on the recklessly endangering another person charge, Ammerman said.
Poorman’s attorney, Steven Johnston, requested Ammerman continue the hearing until February. He said he spoke to Poorman’s attorney in Centre County who said it is likely Poorman would be pleading guilty and would be sentenced in January. And by waiting until February, the court could see what Centre County does with Poorman
However, Cross said Poorman has refused to sign a medical release allowing his office to receive his medical records so they don’t know what his mental and physical condition is.
“Frankly it’s quite irritating,” Ammerman said about not having access to Poorman’s medical records.
A woman claiming to be Poorman’s girlfriend said he has been in a near catatonic state since he’s been released he has been a different person. She said the catatonic state might have been caused by something that could have happened in jail.
And she said Poorman didn’t sign the release because he does not have the ability to sign his name due to his health.
Johnston said he spoke to a doctor who examined Poorman and he said he doesn’t believe Poorman is faking.
Ammerman asked Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers what he wanted to do with the case. Sayers said due to Poorman’s medical condition, the Clearfield County Jail might not be able to hold him and it isn’t clear how soon Poorman could be sent to state prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ammerman then proposed continuing the hearing for one month and put the burden on the defense to provide the medical documentation of Poorman’s poor medical and physical health.