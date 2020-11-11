Carol Barton, 58, of Morrisdale, who is accused of a DUI crash that seriously injured two people, had her preliminary hearing continued until next month.
Barton is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony of the second degree; DUI-highest rate of alcohol, an ungraded misdemeanor and several summary traffic offenses.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Oct. 23 at approximately 4 p.m. on the Kylertown Drifting Highway, Barton allegedly drove off of the roadway and overcorrected back onto the roadway, crossed the center yellow lines, and struck a 61-year-old Grassflat woman’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and suffered serious injuries.
Barton was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of her injuries, and the other driver was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
Her hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, but it was continued until Dec. 16 at 10:15 a.m. before Judge Nevling. She is represented by Attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.