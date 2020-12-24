A Morrisdale man accused of aggravated assault had his preliminary hearing continued until Jan. 13.
According to police, on Dec. 12 at 6:41 p.m., Daniel Cartwright, 63, got into an argument with a 62-year-old Morrisdale woman, a 44-year-old Morrisdale man, and a 35-year-old Morrisdale man at a residence on Substation Road, Graham Township.
Cartwright was able to obtain loaded firearms, which included three separate handguns and a rifle, and threaten to shoot everyone in the house if someone did not give him his truck keys so he could drive to a hunting camp in New York.
Cartwright was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felonies of the second degree; three counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree; three counts of terroristic threats, misdemeanors of the first degree and three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree.
His hearing was originally scheduled to be held on Monday.
Cartwright was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
Cartwright remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.