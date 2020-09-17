Robert Kenneth Clark, 52, of Westover, who is accused of growing marijuana at his home and driving under the influence, had his preliminary hearing continued until next month.
His hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Clark is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI-combination of alcohol and controlled substances, which are ungraded misdemeanors and careless driving, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on June 25, at 11:36 p.m. Puxsutawney-based state police were dispatched to the area of Sylvis Road and Patchin Highway in Burnside Township to speak with Clark about retrieving Clark’s firearm that he claimed was left in a female’s residence.
Police called Clark and they decided to meet a quarter of a mile north of the female’s residence.
Jacoby arrived at the location at 12:12 a.m. and spotted a black Chevrolet Colorado pulled off along US-219 (Patchin Highway.) The vehicle’s lights and engine were on, and the driver was slumped over in the seat.
When police approached the vehicle he detected the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. After several attempts to rouse Clark, he suddenly woke up and appeared extremely startled.
When he opened his eyes, police saw that they were bloodshot.
Police spoke briefly with Clark about the gun and asked how many drinks he had that evening. Clark said he had three or four, with the last one about 3 p.m.
Clark agreed to perform a field sobriety test which showed he was impaired. During the test, police again asked about his alcohol consumption and this time Clark said he had his last drink at about 6 p.m.
Police then asked when he last used marijuana and Clark said it was about 9:30 a.m. Police asked where he got the marijuana, and Clark said he grows it at his home so he doesn’t have to buy it. Clark said he normally grows three or four plants, but currently only had one.
Clark was taken to Punxsutawney for a blood draw, which showed he had a combination of marijuana and alcohol in his system.
Clark was then brought home and the marijuana plant was seized by police.
Clark’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9:45 a.m. before Glass. Clark is represented by attorney Taylor Johnson of Indiana.