Michael Andrew Blasko, 34, formerly of Clearfield County, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, had his preliminary hearing continued for one week.
Blasko is currently an inmate in SCI-Camp Hill on an unrelated matter.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 19, 2018 Clearfield-based state police responded to a Mutton Hollow Road address in Bradford Township for a domestic dispute over messages Blasko was sending and receiving with a 14-year-old girl.
The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Clearfield and she said she and Blasko had been in a relationship for more than a year on numerous occasions in multiple locations.
She said she could remember the exact dates of eight of the encounters but there were far more than that.
She said one of these encounters occurred on Jan. 8, 2018, when she stole a $50 bill from her grandfather and snuck out of her house to meet Blasko.
The victim said she picked him up and she gave him the money.
She said Blasko went to the Minit Mart in Bigler and Blasko used the money to buy gasoline and Newport cigarettes before going to a remote location.
State police went to the Minit Mart and obtained the receipt dated Jan. 8 at 10:31 p.m., which stated Newport cigarettes and gasoline were purchased with $50 cash.
State police also observed video surveillance at the store showing Blasko pulling up to the gas pumps in a Ford Expedition and him entering the store and completing the above purchase.
Blasko’s vehicle was found on Daisy Street in Clearfield and inside the vehicle the state police found material with DNA that matched Blasko and the girl.
Blasko was being held at the Clearfield County Jail and jail officials had Blasko’s cell phone. State troopers obtained the cell phone and a Kindle and sent them to the state police computer crime lab.
The lab found numerous explicit messages between the girl and Blasko.
Blasko is charged with statutory sexual assault, felony of the first degree, eight counts; aggravated indecent assault, felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, eight counts, felony of the third degree; and indecent assault-victim less than 16 years old, misdemeanor of the second degree; eight counts.
Bail is set at $50,000 monetary.