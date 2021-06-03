Robert Jeffery Bailor, 48, of Clearfield, who allegedly stabbed a 76-year-old man, had his preminary hearing continued due to mental competency issues.
Bailor allegedly stabbed a 76-year-old male without provocation using an edged weapon at a private residence along Clarendon Avenue in Hyde the morning of Aug 24. The victim suffered injuries to his neck and stomach.
Bailor was taken into police custody without incident at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Bailor has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, a second degree felony; terroristic threats, a first degree misdemeanor; and simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor.
He is being held without bail due to his mental health issues.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held on Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris; however, Bailor is still being housed in the Torrance State Hospital and is still too mentally incapacitated to participate in a hearing, according to court officials.
His preliminary hearing has yet to be rescheduled.