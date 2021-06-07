Shannon D. Quick, 46, of Karthaus who was arrested on Christmas Day following a 12-hour armed standoff had his hearing continued until June 23.
Quick is charged with homicide-criminal attempt–murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree; and homicide-criminal attempt–criminal homicide; and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment and simple assault — all misdemeanors and is incarcerated in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Clearfield-based state police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township on Christmas Eve and remained on scene until Christmas morning when the situation was resolved.
A Karthaus woman told state police on Dec. 24, Quick who lived with her, threatened to “pound her face in” and threatened to shoot her over the past few days. The victim told police that she had not been able to sleep for four consecutive days in fear that Quick would beat her up or kill her.
A 302 mental health warrant was issued for Quick’s arrest.
The state police and the state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the Potter Street residence in Karthaus Township.
A standoff ensued during which time Quick was also on a phone line with negotiators, and allegedly made several statements that he was going to kill members of the state police and he fired a shot from a firearm at several members of the SERT team.
The standoff eventually resulted in Quick’s arrest and severe damage to the residence, police said.