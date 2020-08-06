Daniel Justin Teats, 25, of Hawk Run, who was caught in a hotel room with fentanyl and marijuana, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Teats is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, two counts; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a small amount of marijuana, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. officers Levi Olson and Jonathan Walker of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a hotel along state Route 879 for a complaint that someone was smoking marijuana in their room.
The room was occupied by Teats and a female.
The room was searched and police found a large bag of marijuana, a bag of suspected fentanyl, as well as a scale, a scraping tool, a notebook with weights bags and “bricks” listed, a glass bong, a grinder, waxed paper wraps and baggies.
Teats is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Teats did not have an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III.