DUBOIS – A Grampian woman is in Clearfield County Jail after admitting to shooting a hole through a wall of a hotel room in DuBois during an argument.
Stacy Marie Best, 44, is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — a felony — along with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, according to court documents filed at the DuBois Magistrate Office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township police officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn on Bee Line Highway in DuBois on Dec. 16 for two people arguing while both brandished firearms in the lobby.
When officers arrived, they spoke with hotel staff members at the front desk who told them a woman was allegedly pointing a handgun at a man in the lobby of the hotel. The staff members reportedly asked the woman to put the gun on the desk, which she did, according to the affidavit. Officers seized the handgun, described as a .38-caliber Ruger, five rounds of ammunition and a magazine, the affidavit stated.
The staff members also allegedly told police the woman went back to her room on the third floor and said the man fled the hotel before officers arrived.
According to the affidavit, officers then went to the room staff members said the woman was staying in to make contact with a suspect later identified as Best. Officers knocked on the door and reportedly heard Best inside the room talking to herself extremely fast. After knocking several times, Best came to the door to speak with the officers.
Best allegedly told police she had been in an argument with a man inside the hotel room after using meth, the affidavit said. Best reportedly said she felt threatened and pulled out a .38-caliber handgun to potentially defend herself. She told police the man then also brandished a .22-caliber handgun and reached across the bed and allegedly grabbed her.
According to the affidavit, Best said she then recklessly discharged her firearm, with a round entering the wall of the room and traveling into a neighboring room, where it became lodged in a desk. Police reported that this put other people in the hotel at risk of bodily harm or death.
Police also said it was clear that Best was under the influence of a controlled substance, the affidavit stated.
Best is in Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 with Judge Jerome M. Nevling.