Nicholas James Litzinger, 25, of Grampian pleaded guilty to forgery and access device fraud and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Litzinger pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony of the second degree; access device fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree; theft of lost property, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to serve nine months to three years in state prison by Ammerman. He was also ordered to pay $129.66 to the victims and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 9, Clearfield Borough Police Department was informed by the victim that someone had tried to use his a check from his account.
There had been a previous incident where the victim’s wife had lost her wallet, and it was later found by Litzinger, who allegedly proceeded to use her credit cards.
Litzlinger was interviewed by borough police and admitted to using the credit cards.
On Nov. 9, the victim said someone wrote a check for $100 using the checkbook that had been with his wife’s previously stolen wallet, and someone attempted to deposit the money into another account. The attempt failed because the victim had canceled the account due to the previous incident.
Police contacted Litzinger and he came to the police station on Nov. 13 to be interviewed. During the interview, Litzinger said he obtained the checkbook from the previous incident. He said he owed someone money so he wrote him a check using the victim’s check for $100.