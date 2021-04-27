Eric McCall, 48, of Grampian pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges before the start of trial yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry.
McCall was involved in a vehicle crash in April 2019 that resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Christina Metzker, 41, of Clearfield.
A three-day trial was scheduled to start yesterday morning but McCall agreed to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, felony of the second degree; accidents involving death while not licensed, felony of the third degree; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and the summary offense of roadways laned for traffic. He will receive a minimum sentence of 3.5 years in jail.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers told The Progress they agreed to this resolution because the homicide by vehicle charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years, plus 90 days for the accidents involving death while not licensed and 90 days for the driving under suspension charge.
Sayers said the three and a half years in jail is in the middle of the standard sentencing guidelines for the offenses.
McCall will remain free on supervised monetary bail until sentencing, which will likely occur within 90 days, Cherry said. Bail is set at $25,000 monetary supervised, according to court documents.
McCall was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza and Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 879 in Pike Township.
While en route, they were notified that one of the occupants of the vehicle was deceased and the male occupant was injured and had fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival the troopers found the Hyundai Veloster against a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle sustained severe damage due to striking multiple trees.
Metzker was found deceased.
Fire department personnel said the male driver fled on foot westbound along state Route 879. There were also multiple beer cans found inside of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Officers from the Lawrence Township Police Department tracked the male’s blood trail one mile west along the highway and into a wooded area. They reported finding McCall at 12:30 a.m. on April 4. Two state troopers then responded to the scene.
When he was found, the police said McCall showed signs of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and had the smell of alcohol on him, according to the affidavit.
McCall was then flown by a Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.
Police ran his identification through the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) computer and discovered McCall’s license was DUI-suspended.
State troopers responded to UPMC Altoona to obtain a legal blood draw but McCall refused.
State police then requested and received a search warrant on McCall’s medical records and blood. The blood was sent for testing, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.185 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the affidavit.