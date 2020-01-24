Eric Lynn McCall, 47, of Grampian has been charged with homicide by vehicle for allegedly causing a DUI crash that led to the death of a Clearfield woman last April.
McCall has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, all of which are felonies of the second degree; flight to avoid apprehension, homicide by vehicle, and accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, all of which are felonies of the third degree; DUI-highest rate of alcohol, which are ungraded misdemeanors; involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor of the first degree and numerous summary traffic offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, at 11:45 p.m. Clearfield-based State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on state Route 879 in Pike Township.
While en route, they were notified that one of the occupants of the vehicle was deceased and the male occupant was injured and had fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival the troopers found the Hyundai Veloster against a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle sustained severe damage due to striking multiple trees.
The female passenger, Christina Metzker, 41, of Clearfield, was partially ejected from the passenger window and was deceased.
Fire department personnel said the male driver fled on foot westbound along state Route 879.
There were also multiple beer cans found inside of the vehicle.
Officers Zachary Cowan and Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department tracked the male’s blood trail one mile west along the highway and into a wooded area. They reported finding McCall at 12:30 a.m. on April 4. Two state troopers then responded to the scene.
When he was found, the police said McCall showed signs of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and had the smell of alcohol on him.
McCall was then flown by a Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.
Police ran his identification through the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) computer and discovered McCall’s license was DUI-suspended.
State troopers responded to UPMC Altoona Hospital to obtain a legal blood draw but McCall refused.
State police then requested and received a search warrant on McCall’s medical records and blood. The blood was sent for testing, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.185 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
McCall is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, according to court documents.