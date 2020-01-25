A Fallentimber man was arraigned on animal cruelty charges before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
James Christopher Potts, 18, of Fallentimber, who is accused of aggravated cruelty to animals waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, which are felonies of the third degree; terroristic threats and conspiracy-terroristic threats, misdemeanors of the first degree; simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, intimidation of victim/witness, cruelty to animals, conspiracy-simple assault, conspiracy-recklessly endangering other person and conspiracy-cruelty to animals, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
Potts — along with William B. Cochran, 33, of Coalport and Joseph Isiah Brown, 23, of Fallentimber — are accused of going to a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township on Sept. 5 and allegedly shooting two dogs after terrorizing a woman there by pointing a firearm at her.
Potts was represented by Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Potts was wanted by authorities for several months before he was apprehended in Indiana County on Dec. 2 where he is facing an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. Bail is set at $200,000 monetary in this case, according to court documents.
Potts will be transported back to Indiana County to face charges there, Glass told The Progress.
Cochran is incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $120,000 monetary bail. A motion to reduce bail was denied by Judge Frederic Ammerman on Dec. 9, 2019.
Brown was incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail after it was lowered from $30,000, according to court documents. Brown posted bail on Nov. 8, 2019.