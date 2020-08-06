William Benjamin Cochran, 34, of Coalport, and James Christopher Potts, 19 of Fallentimber, are facing felony aggravated assault charges for attack on two males.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 22 between 9-11 p.m. two male victims went to a residence along Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township to pick up a vehicle. A friend of victim two had let a female borrow the car and they were retrieving it.
Victim one told the state police that when they got out of the car, they were attacked by several people. He said they were coming at them from everywhere as if it was planned.
He said he knew one of the attackers — Cochran. He said Cochran was punching victim two and Cochran had a gun.
He said they both got back into the car but a female had taken the keys so they couldn’t leave.
He said the attackers then started smashing his car with baseball bats.
After Cochran smashed the window he pulled the first victim out of the car and they starting hitting and kicking him.
Cochran then took his gun and put it against his mouth and said he was going to kill him.
Victim one had a large bruise on his left arm, according to the state police.
Victim two had a similar account. He said the car was in the driveway and when he opened the door “Jimmy” was in the driver’s seat. Victim two said when he opened the door he was hit from behind they were attacked by seven or eight people and eventually a female gave them back the keys and told them to leave. He said he recognized Cochran and “Jimmy.”
The second victim had injuries to his left eye, left index finger and right leg.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $8,075.
Fingerprints were lifted from the exterior of the vehicle and one matched Cochran.
On Jan. 21, state police interviewed Potts and he was asked what happened that day. Potts said he was sitting in a car in the driveway when two men pulled up. He said one of the men punched him over the car he was driving. He was asked if Cochran was there and he said he was.
Potts was asked who smashed up the car and Potts said it might have been him.
Cochran and Potts are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault, which are felonies of the first degree; criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree; three counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment. Cochran is also charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Both are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday but they were continued until next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.