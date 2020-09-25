A Glen Richey man accused of stealing a corporate credit card and using it to purchase gasoline, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Clyde Anthony Coates, 28, is charged with access device fraud, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and 14 counts of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 8, 2019, Chief Douglas Clark was contacted by an official with a drilling company located in Lawrence Township who said they have discovered unauthorized purchases of gasoline on the company credit card and suspected Coates, a former employee, was the culprit.
The official said Coates was only employed with the company for a short time and he was terminated because he was caught stealing gasoline. The company decided not to prosecute him criminally and instead terminated his employment.
After his termination, the company discovered 14 instances of unauthorized purchases of fuel on the company credit card from Oct. 14, 2018 to Dec. 29, 2018. The company also has video surveillance cameras on its property, which shows a Dodge pickup truck enter onto the property, Coates exit the pickup, return short time later and leave. Coates would then return a short time later and do the same thing. The credit card that was used in the purchases was located in a vehicle parked on company property and it is believed Coates, took the credit card, used it to buy gasoline, returned and put the credit card back into the truck.
Chief Clark obtained video surveillance from the gas stations the credit card was used at and the videos showed Coates filling up his pickup with gasoline at the same time as the time stamps on the credit card.
Coates stole a total of $1,185.32 worth of gasoline using the company credit card, according to Clark.
On Feb. 19, 2019 Clark interviewed Coates at the police station. During the interview Coates admitted to taking the credit card and using it to put gasoline in his personal vehicle.
He said he is currently laid off of work and needed the fuel but intends to pay the company back. Coates also agreed to give a written statement on his actions.
Coates was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 15 and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. On Wednesday, bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured and he was released.