A Glen Richey couple was arrested Monday by Lawrence Township Police for selling methampetamine from their home.
Jennifer L. Cupp, 29, and Creagan Lee Powell, 35, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felonies, three counts; criminal use of a communication facility, felony of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance, two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 3, the Clearfield County Drug Task Force, using a confidential informant, set up the purchase of a half an ounce of methamphetamine at a cost of $700 from Cupp using Facebook Messenger.
The drug task force is made up of state troopers, local law enforcement and agents with the state Attorney General’s Office.
The CI then traveled to Cupp and Powell’s residence on White Church Road in Glen Richey.
Members of the drug task force followed and conducted surveillance on the residence during the transaction.
While police were on location, Powell was observed getting dropped off at the residence and going inside.
The CI then left the residence and met with law enforcement at the Lawrence Township Police Station where the CI turned over a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
The CI told police the methamphetamine was purchased from Cupp and Cupp said she would be obtaining more methamphetamine for sale.
The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
On April 26, the CI again attempted to contact Cupp to purchase methamphetamine but was could not — but was able to contact Powell using Facebook Messenger, who agreed to sell $350 worth of methamphetamine to the CI.
The CI then went to Cupp and Powell’s residence in Glen Richey and purchased the methamphetamine, which was turned over to police and sent to the crime lab for testing.
Charges were filed by Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Cupp and Powell are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 8 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.