Michael J. Garito, 39, of Clearfield, who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Garito was originally charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree, but accepted a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, with 30 days minumum in jail.
Ammerman accepted the plea and sentenced him to serve 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years probation consecutive.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, and is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
Garito was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield, the commonwealth was represented by Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte. Garito had been represented by Ryan Sayers who has since become the Clearfield County District Attorney.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on May 19, a Clearfield woman reported to Lawrence Township police that someone broke into her home while she was on vacation and stole her Nintendo Switch and video game system and all the games for it.
She said she believes her ex-boyfriend, Garito, entered through her window as there were fingerprints on it, and stole the game as they had recently broken up and he had given the game to her as a gift while they were still dating.
Police tried to contact Garito but were unable to until July 8 when police were informed Garito was in the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer.
Police interviewed Garito at the jail and he denied the accusations and said his fingerprints were in the house because he had helped renovate the victim’s home and said his fingerprints were on the window because he helped install and remove an air conditioner.
On July 21, police were notified by another one of Garito’s ex-girlfriends who said she might have the stolen game.
She said Garito gave it to her and asked if she could sell it for him as he needed the money to pay some bills.
Suspicious, she went on the victim’s Facebook page and discovered the game was stolen and contacted the police.
Police checked the serial numbers on the game and discovered they matched the serial number of the stolen game.
On July 30, Lawrence Township Police interviewed Garito at the police station. Initially he denied taking the game, but eventually admitted to the crime.
He said he had bought the game for the victim but she didn’t appreciate it and was ungrateful. He said he went to her home when she was on vacation, entered through the window and took the game and left.