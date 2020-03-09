A Fugitive of the Week announced by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office has been captured.
On March 9 on Fourth Street in Clearfield Borough, Ernest H. Ricketts, 29, of Washington Avenue in Hyde, was staying at a residence there.
A tip was received that he was at the Hyde location. While serving the warrant for his arrest, Ricketts fled the residence on foot. A foot chase ensued that ended near Wrigley Street in Clearfield.
Assistance was provided by Clearfield Borough Police and Lawrence Township Police.
Ricketts was taken into custody and further charges are pending.