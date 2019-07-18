Anthony James Terrizzi, 56, of Frenchville, who is accused of molesting a 10-year-old-girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Terrizzi is charged with aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years-old, photograph, film or depict on computer sex act, both of which are 2nd degree felonies and indecent assault, victim less than 13-years-old, a 1st degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, between Dec. 29, 2017 and Dec. 20, 2018, Terrizzi molested a 10-year-old girl he was babysitting and recorded the assaults using his cell phone.
When interviewed by state police, Terrizzi admitted to the crimes.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail
Terrizzi is also facing charges in another similar case. Terrizzi and his roommate Dennis Hudgens of Frenchville were arrested by state police after it was discovered they were sharing child pornography on their computer.
In that case, Terrizzi is facing 50 counts of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act — knowingly or permitting child — a felony of the second degree; and 50 counts of child pornography — a felony of the third degree.
He is incarcerated in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail in that case.