Anthony James Terrizzi, 56, of Frenchville was sentenced to serve 70 to 120 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry after he pleaded guilty to child sexual assault and producing child pornography charges yesterday at sentencing court.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving the decision up to the presiding judge.
Cherry also ordered Terrizzi to comply with all regulations under Megan’s Law and forbade him from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old and to have no contact with the victim.
Terrizzi’s attorney, Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office, said her client is pleading guilty to save the victim the trauma of testifying in court.
Terrizzi apologized for his actions.
“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Terrizzi said. “I wish that I could take it back but I can’t.”
The commonwealth was represented at the hearing by Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr.
Terrizzi pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Cherry as follows: aggravated indecent assault, felony of the second degree, $1 fine plus costs, five to 10 years in state prison, photograph/depict sex act with children, felony of the second degree $1 fine plus costs five to ten years in state prison; photograph/depict sex act with children felony of the second degree ten counts, five to 10 years in state prison to be served consecutive with each other and consecutive to the previous charges; photograph/depict sex act with children, felony of the second degree counts 11-50, $1 fine plus costs five to 10 years in state prison to be served concurrent with each other and concurrent with the previous sentences; possession of child pornography, felony of the third degree, 50 counts, $1 fine plus costs three to six years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Oct. 16, 2018 State Police were conducting undercover investigations into the internet sharing of child pornography. A computer was located that was sharing child pornography, specifically a full color photo of a nude female victim approximately 8 to 10 years old, posing in a sexual manner.
The IP address assigned to that computer was assigned to Verizon Internet Services, and on Oct. 22, a subpoena was prepared and served on Verizon Internet Services relating to the IP address.
On Nov. 1, Verizon responded and provided the subscriber address at 509 Keewaydin Rd., Covington Township.
During the course of the undercover investigation from Oct. 16-17, police were able to successfully download a total of 12 contraband images depicting child pornography from the computer sharing them at the Covington Township IP address.
Dennis Paul Hudgens, 62, of Frenchville was living at the Covington Township address along with Terrizzi. Troopers found Hudgens living in a tent behind the house, and interviewed him first at the Clearfield-based State Police barracks in Woodland.
Hudgens admitted that he had viewed and possessed child pornography images and videos and indicated they would be found on a micro SD card that was found in his left front pants pocket. He also admitted there was child pornography on the Asus Netbook at the residence. He also indicated that Terrizzi had knowledge of the child pornography on the mentioned items.
Hudgens told troopers that he was living at the residence with Terrizzi for several months and indicated he knew Terrizzi since the 1980s. Hudgens reported that Terrizzi had recently shown him several child pornography videos that Terrizzi produced with a nine-year-old girl.
He indicated that Terrizzi allowed him to view the videos on his cell phone. Hudgens described the location of the victim’s residence and investigators were able to identify the child using social media and other resources.
Troopers later interviewed Terrizzi, who admitted using a cell phone to produce child pornography videos and images depicting the victim nude and in a sexual manner. Terrizzi stated that the victim is the daughter of a close friend and he explained that he would frequently babysit the victim.
On Dec. 20 at 8:50 a.m., a search warrant was served at the Frenchville address and a number of computer-related items were seized. More than 500 files that depicted child pornography were recovered, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Hudgens was convicted at a jury in August of 50 counts of possession of child pornography and 50 counts of conspiracy-possession of child pornography. He has yet to be sentenced.