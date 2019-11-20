Dennis Paul Hudgens, 69, of Frenchville, who was convicted of possession of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 30 to 60 years in state prison yesterday at Special Sentencing Court held at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
He will also be required to follow all reporting requirements under Megan’s Law.
Last August, a jury of six men and six women deliberated less than 20 minutes before finding Hudgens guilty of 100 counts of child pornography.
Hudgens was found in possession of an SD card and a laptop computer that contained more than 4,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography, many of which contained images of children being sexually assaulted.
According to testimony at trial, a state police investigator in Harrisburg discovered someone was sharing child pornography at a computer located at 509 Keewayden Rd. in Covington Township and notified regional state police authorities.
A search warrant was obtained and it was discovered Hudgens, who was living in a tent in the back yard of the residence, and Anthony James Terrizzi, 56, of Frenchville, had thousands of images and videos of child pornography on their computers.
Hudgens also had a SD card in his pocket containing thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography.
It was also discovered Terrizzi sexually assaulted a local 10-year-old girl and took photographs and videos of him assaulting the girl, which were also found on Hudgens’ computer and SD card.
Terrizzi was charged for child pornography and sexual assault of a child, accepted a guilty plea and last month was sentenced to serve 70 to 120 years in state prison by Judge Cherry.