Alexander Robert Frantz, 19, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to burglary and was given a prison sentence by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at sentencing court.
Frantz pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve $500 plus costs, six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to perform 200 hours of community service.
Frantz also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, misdemeanor of the second degree and was fined $200 plus costs and two years concurrent probation.
Frantz and two other teens broke into a home in an attempt to steal some firearms. Frantz entered the home through the window and opened the door to let the other two inside. The Clearfield Borough Police Department received a tip on the plot and had the home under surveillance and the three suspects were arrested on scene outside of the home.
Frantz was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.