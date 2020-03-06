Four Clearfield residents were charged Wednesday in connection with an arson that took place in Johnsonburg, Elk County, in July 2019. Each had charges filed through Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office via the Johnsonburg Police Department.
Joshua Quigley, 41, is charged with one count each of arson-danger of death or bodily injury — a first degree felony; arson-intent collect insurance — a second degree felony; recklessly endangering another person — a second degree misdemeanor; dangerous burning — an ungraded summary offense; risking catastrophe — a felony of the third degree; false/fraud/incomp insurance claim — a third degree felony; false report-falsely incriminate another — second degree misdemeanor; conspiracy arson-danger of death or bodily injury — first degree felony; conspiracy arson-intent collect insurance — second degree felony; and conspiracy-false/fraud/incomp insurance claim — a third degree felony.
Ray Morgan Jr., 28, is charged with one count each of conspiracy-false fraud/incomp insurance claim (F3); conspiracy-risking catastrophe (F3); conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person (M2); conspiracy-arson-danger of death or bodily injury (F1); and conspiracy-arson-intent collect insurance (F2).
Samantha Weber, 23, is charged with one count each of conspiracy-arson-danger of death or bodily injury (F1); conspiracy-arson-intent collect insurance (F2); conspiracy-false/fraud/incomp insurance claim (F3); conspiracy-risking catastrophe (F3); conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person (M2); and conspiracy-false report-falsely incriminate another (M2).
Alisha Goodrow, 22, is charged with one count each of conspiracy-arson-danger of death or bodily injury (F1); conspiracy-arson-intent collect insurance (F2); conspiracy-false/fraud/incomp insurance claim (F3); conspiracy-risking catastrophe (F3); and conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person (M2).
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 15 at 3:03 a.m., Officer Stefan Smith received a dispatch from Elk County Control of a possible structure fire in progress at 628 Penn St., Johnsonburg. Once on scene, Smith found two 20-pound propane tanks and a white plastic bucket where flames were present at the rear of the structure — which was determined to be the origin of the fire.
Police spoke with the caller that reported the fire, stating the caller heard a possible car door shut outside of the residence prior to the fire, as well as witnessed two males moving furniture into the building days prior. In each instance, a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was present.
Police spoke with Quigley, who was the owner of the structure, after the fire and said he purchased the home on May 22 for $9,500 and was last there the evening of the fire between 8-9 p.m. — as he picked up tools needed for work on the following Monday. He also said he had the home insured, as Homesite Insurance paid him $21,117.36 for his claim that was filed on July 16.
However, through the investigation, it was determined from various nearby surveillance footage that all four individuals were in the aforementioned vehicle and Quigley was shown leaving the scene of the crime 16 minutes before the fire was reported to 911.
Police interviewed Weber on Sept. 6 and stated she was deceitful in the beginning of the interview. But when confronted with video evidence of the incident, Weber said Quigley told her to lie to police and to leave out Goodrow and Morgan. She denied knowing any direct knowledge to Quigley starting the fire but admitted she suspected he did.
Police interviewed Morgan on Feb. 20 and said he and the three others parked the vehicle near Quigley’s house around 2 a.m. and all four went inside the house. Morgan and Quigley then went into the basement, where Morgan noticed charring and black soot on the backside of the basement door and in the stairwell, among other areas. According to Morgan, he questioned Quigley about a fire previously being there but Quigley did not respond.
Morgan said Quigley was alone in the basement for 5-10 minutes, came back upstairs and told the other three to take the car to a nearby intersection. Quigley then returned 5-10 minutes later and said, “We’re all good. Let’s go.”
Quigley was arraigned yesterday and is currently in the Clearfield County Jail on other burglary charges stemming from an incident in February. He is being held on $50,000 monetary bail and awaits a preliminary hearing slated for March 18 at 9:30 a.m. before Martin.
Weber and Morgan are being held in the Elk County Jail and each were unable to post $25,000 unsecured bail. Both were also arraigned Friday. Morgan has a preliminary hearing before Martin on March 18 at 1:30 p.m. while Weber’s preliminary hearing before Martin is on March 18 at 9 a.m.
Goodrow is awaiting a preliminary hearing.