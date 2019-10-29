A former West Branch School District assistant technology coordinator — who was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student — pleaded guilty before the start of his trial Monday morning before Judge Paul Cherry.
Michael William Narehood, 23, of Karthaus, was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16-years old, a felony of the first degree; statutory sexual assault 8-11 years older and aggravated indecent assault, both of which are felonies of the second degree; sexual contact with student and corruption of minors, both are felonies of the third degree and indecent assault-victim less than 16 years old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to Cherry.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 10, the victim went into Narehood’s office after school was over and Narehood began kissing the victim and engaged in sexual acts with her.
State police interviewed Narehood on May 12 and he admitted to the crimes.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.