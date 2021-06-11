Ex-state trooper William Troy Shugarts, 49, of Troutville, was sentenced to serve two to seven years in state prison for holding two people at gunpoint last August.
Shugarts pleaded guilty to criminal attempt/aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree; and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He was sentenced to serve 24 months to seven years plus three years consecutive probation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Ammerman also prohibited Shugarts from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars.
This is also a domestic violence case and Shugarts is prohibited from owning any firearms, Ammerman said.
Shugarts is also to have no contact with the victims.
Shugarts attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield asked Ammerman to give him a county prison sentence. He said Shugarts had a mental health emergency and wanted to kill himself.
“He was intending to harm himself and he needed help,” Maines said.
Maines said Shugarts is a war veteran who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was been approved for impatient treatment by the Veteran’s Administration.
Shugarts’ son and sister both spoke on his behalf saying he has PTSD and needs mental health treatment rather than jail time.
Shugarts spoke on his own behalf and apologized to the court, the victims and his family.
“I wish I could have been strong enough to get the help that I needed,” Shugarts said.
One of the victims testified and said due to Shugarts actions she suffers from PTSD and continues to have nightmares and has difficulty sleeping. And she said she is so fearful of Shugarts that she will be moving out of state once he is released from jail.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth at the hearing.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Sept. 23, DuBois-based state police responded to a report of a PFA violation at a residence on Main Street in Troutville where Shugarts allegedly entered the residence of a woman and held her and another individual at gunpoint.
Troopers interviewed the two female victims. The first victim said Shugarts entered the home, pushed her through the doorway and forced her against the wall and then down the hallway into the bedroom. Once seated on the bed next to Shugarts, she said she could feel a hard object along his side and could smell what she believed to be alcohol on his breath, the affidavit said.
When Shugarts stood up, the woman said she raised the side of his shirt and saw a firearm in his waistband, the affidavit said. She reportedly expressed deep concern for her safety and the safety of another person in the house.
At one point, Shugarts allegedly removed the firearm from his waistband and held it to his head. The woman stated that she thought Shugarts was going to shoot her, the affidavit said. She said she agreed to have a conversation with Shugarts in efforts to de-escalate the situation if he unloaded and relinquished possession of the firearm. She said Shugarts complied and set the firearm down on the kitchen counter. The woman told the police that she was in fear of losing her life and was unable to leave the residence under her own free will, the affidavit said.
The second victim said she didn’t see Shugarts enter the house but reportedly heard the other victim screaming upstairs. She reported the same to police as the first victim.