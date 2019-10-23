A former Sheetz employee was sentenced to jail at sentencing court yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry for stealing more than $6,000 from a store in Lawrence Township.
Samantha Lorraine Hawkins, 29, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
She was also fined $300 plus costs, ordered to pay Sheetz $6,054 in restitution, and is prohibited from entering the property of Sheetz in Lawrence Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 1, a Sheetz employee with asset protection informed the Lawrence Township Police Department that Hawkins had stolen $6,054 in cash from the safe at the store. Sheetz also had 16 still photographs taken from surveillance video of Hawkins at the lottery machine where the money was taken, and a signed statement from Hawkins detailing how she stole $50 and $100 bills from the store.
Hawkins was represented by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant Public Defender Jendi Schwab.