Former SCI-Houtzdale employee Rick Allen Davis Jr., 36, of Philipsburg, who was caught bringing drugs into the prison, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at sentencing court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 2 at 9:10 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to SCI-Houtzdale for a report that Davis, a food service instructor, was providing an inmate with prohibited contraband.
A lieutenant at the facility reported that Davis had dropped off a container of Muslim oil for an inmate. A pat down search was done on Davis and a small baggie containing methamphetamine, two Suboxone strips and 10 8x10 sheets of paper containing synthetic marijuana was found.
A search of Davis’ vehicle was conducted and 18.9 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 paper strips and nine full sheets of paper containing synthetic marijuana, 44 packages of Suboxone, a plastic bottle containing a liquid that tested positive for synthetic marijuana, a half strip of Suboxone and 14 international money orders to Davis totaling $4,341 were found inside of Davis’ vehicle.
Davis’ vehicle was towed to the state police impound and Davis was taken to the Clearfield barracks where he said he had intended to deliver the synthetic marijuana and Muslim oil to the inmate. Davis also gave a written statement on his involvement.
Davis pleaded guilty to contraband-controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony and was sentenced to serve one to three years in state prison and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and was sentenced to serve one to two years in state prison to be served consecutively to the previous sentence.
Prior to sentencing, Davis’ attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office asked Ammerman if he would consider giving Davis a boot camp recommendation and if he would consider giving Davis a maximum sentence of five years in prison instead of six as recommended by the probation department, because if he received a six-year maximum he would be ineligible for the boot camp.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab did not oppose and Ammerman agreed to give the boot camp recommendation and to sentence him to a maximum of five years.
In a plea agreement, the commonwealth and the defense can agree on a minimum sentence but the maximum sentence is left to the discretion of the judge.