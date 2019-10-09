The former Chief of the Hyde Vol. Fire Company was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for stealing from the fire company.Shane R. Nevling, 36, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to access device fraud, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and receiving stolen property, all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree; and was sentenced to serve two months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
He was also ordered to pay $686.88 to Lawrence Township, which was paid in full, according to Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab. Ammerman also prohibited Nevling from holding any financial or fiduciary position where he would handle money with any other fire company or volunteer organization.
Ammerman also fined Nevling a total of $400 plus costs.
Nevling apologized to the fire company, the township and the community for what he did.
“I let them all down and I apologize,” Nevling said.
He also asked Ammerman if he would spare him from doing any jail time, but Ammerman declined his request and sentenced him to a minimum of two months.
It was a structured plea agreement where Nevling would serve a minimum of two months in jail if he paid restitution in full prior to sentencing; if he had failed to pay restitution in full he would have served a minimum of four months in jail, according to Schwab.According to a previous article in The Progress, Lawrence Township police conducted an investigation into the misuse of Lawrence Township funds that allegedly occurred between September and December 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner received a telephone call from a local firefighter who observed a new model green Mazda Tribute SUV with a red light on the roof acquiring fuel at Pacific Pride/J.J. Powell fuel station on U.S. Route 322 on Dec. 16 around 2:30 p.m.
The witness questioned Ruffner why a firefighter would be permitted to put fuel into his personal vehicle. Ruffner told police that this type of practice is not permitted and is a theft.
In many of the instances, Nevling used another firefighter’s code to use the credit card in question. The total cost of thefts between the time period that was investigated was $599.74.
Nevling was represented by Attorney Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield.