Shane Nevling, 37, of Clearfield and a former chief of the Hyde Vol. Fire Co., was sentenced yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Sentencing Court.
Nevling pleaded guilty in two separate cases. In the first case he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and recklessly endangering another person; and was sentenced to serve 17 days (time served) to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
Ammerman also ordered Nevling to pay $355.80 to the Hyde Vol. Fire Co., which was paid in full according to Nevling’s attorney, Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Nevling wrote three checks, two on Sept. 15, 2018 and one on Oct. 15, 2018 totaling $355.80 from himself using the Hyde Fire Company’s checking account.
When interviewed by Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department, on Jan. 10, 2019, Nevling admitted to writing checks to himself.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
In the second case, according to the affidavit of probable cause, a juvenile reported that Nevling yelled and threw a remote and it hit him in the head, causing a bruise.