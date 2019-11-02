Edward C. Hockenberry, 61, of Curwensville, who is accused of stealing $7,600 from the Curwensville Moose, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 29, Clearfield-based State Police responded to the Curwensville Moose for a reported theft. The manager of the Moose reported that sometime between closing on July 28 and opening on July 29, someone entered the Moose and stole a large amount of cash from the back room that was used to hold all of the establishment’s money. The total loss was $7,600 in cash.
No force was used to enter the building and the manager said someone must have used a key. He also said the Moose has an alarm and surveillance cameras but the alarm never went off. He said nine people know the alarm system code and one of them is Hockenberry, a former manager who was recently removed from his job. The manager said Hockenberry still has a key to the Moose and knows where the money is kept.
The manager also said Hockenberry was in the bar for a long period of time the night before the incident.
State police reviewed the surveillance video from the Moose, which showed Hockenberry was in the bar until 9:45 p.m. on July 28. At 11:48 p.m. the bartender closed the bar, set the alarm and locked the doors. Approximately 20 minutes later, Hockenberry enters the bar from one of the front doors. Hockenberry has his face covered with a blanket but he is wearing the same clothes as he was earlier and his gait appears to be the same. Hockenberry then disarms the alarm, proceeds to the back room where the money is kept and exits the main front door. The entire incident occurred in two minutes.
State police then interviewed the bartender who said after closing the bar, she went to Snappy’s. After leaving Snappy’s she drove past the Moose about 20 minutes after closing and noticed a car parked in the parking lot that wasn’t there when she left and said the car resembled Hockenberry’s car. She said the car was parked in the space where Hockenberry normally would park.
On July 29, state police interviewed Hockenberry at his home and Hockenberry denied stealing the money.
Hockenberry is charged with burglary-not adapted for overnight occupation, a felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies of the third degree.
Hockenberry is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Hockenberry is represented by attorney Robert Freeman of Ebensburg, the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.