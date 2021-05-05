Richard William Smeal, 56, of Clearfield, who is accused of fleeing police on a motorcycle, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 13, 2019 at approximately 3 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police was on patrol when Smeal was observed speaking into the window of a vehicle near Joe’s One Hour Cleaners on E. Market Street.
Next to Smeal was a motorcycle and Smeal is known to drive motorcycles — but his driver’s license is suspended due to a DUI.
Smeal then walked up the stairs to an apartment.
The registration on the motorcycle was processed through the computer and it was learned the registration had expired in 2017.
Later, police observed Smeal leave the apartment, get on the motorcycle and drive away.
Podliski drove behind Smeal and saw that he had a passenger on the motorcycle. Smeal turned right onto E. Cherry Street without signaling and Podliski activated his emergency lights.
Smeal immediately accelerated and traveled through the red light at the intersection of S. 3rd Street and S. 2nd Street.
He then turned onto VanValzah Avenue when Podliski lost sight of Smeal.
Podliski then went to the apartment Smeal was at and found a female. The female was sweating and breathing profusely.
The female said she was dating Smeal for about five months and confirmed Smeal was driving the motorcycle.
She said Smeal was driving fast when he stopped in the area of Trinity United Methodist Church and told her to get off the motorcylce. She then ran back to her residence.
According to Podliski the female was visibly upset due to the incident.
Podliski returned to the borough police station and was informed that someone called about an exhaust pipe in front of the borough building on S. Front Street near the police station.
Podliski viewed the surveillance cameras on the police station and observed Smeal driving north on S. Front Street and saw the exhaust pipe fall off the motorcycle.
Smeal was arrested on April 13. He remains incarcerated in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Smeal was represented by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.