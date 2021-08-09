President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the probation of Joseph Isiah Brown, 25, of Fallentimber and sentenced him to state prison yesterday at Revocation Court.
Brown had pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals and other charges in March and was sentenced to serve five months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus six months consecutive probation.
According to Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III, in April Brown was released and his probation was transferred to Cambria County. He tested positive for methamphetamine several times in April and May, and in May he tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
On May 24, he was stabbed more than 20 times in the abdomen in a drug deal gone bad. Cross asked Ammerman to revoke his probation.
Brown’s court appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg said his client admits to the violations. He said the probation department is recommending 60 days of incarceration and said Brown would like to attend drug rehabilitation in Cambria County.
Ammerman revoked Brown’s probation and instead re-sentenced him to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years in state prison.
The original cruelty to animals charge was due to an incident that occurred on Sept. 5 when Brown, along with William Cochran, 35, of Coalport, and James Potts, 19, of Fallentimber, went to a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township and threatened a female and shot her two dogs.