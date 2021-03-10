Joseph Brown, 24, of Fallentimber, who participated in a confrontation where two dogs were killed, pleaded guilty to conspiracy-animal cruelty and other charges and was given a jail sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman last week at sentencing court.
Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy-terroristic threats, conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy to commit animal cruelty, all of which are misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of five months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
He was also fined a total of $275 plus court costs, was ordered to serve six months probation consecutive to the jail sentence, and also ordered to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brown, along with William B. Cochran, 35, of Coalport, and James Christopher Potts, 19, of Fallentimber, went a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township on Sept. 5 and threatened a female and shot her two dogs.
The victim said at approximately midnight she was awakened by people arguing outside. She heard her boyfriend was arguing outside with Cochran, two unknown males and a female. Eventually, the visitors left. At approximately 1 a.m. she heard a loud pickup truck stop at her house. The victim said she went outside and saw two males wearing bandanas over their faces. They got out of the pickup — one of whom she believed was Cochran. The other male pointed a shotgun at her and told her to get on the ground. The victim said she was scared so she let her dogs out for protection and the male shot both dogs. She said the female dog was shot first and ran off injured.
After the dogs were shot, the males got back inside the pickup truck and left. The victim said she recognized a female inside the truck as Harley Davis.
Troopers interviewed Davis, who said she knows the victim. Davis said she was out with some friends and was standing outside when Cochran, James Potts and a male driver stopped in a pickup truck and asked her if she wanted a ride home. She said she did and got inside. She said she didn’t know the male driver but Cochran said his name was Joe.
When they were near Belsena they did a U-turn and the men started putting masks on. She said she started crying and asked to be let out but they refused. She said Potts and Cochran told her to stop and said, “We have some stuff we have to handle.”
She said they then pulled up to the victim’s house and the three men got out and Potts got something out of the bed of the truck — which she thought was a bat. She said the victim came outside and told the men to leave them alone. Davis said Potts told the victim to get on the ground. She said the victim then opened the door to let her dogs defend her. Davis then said she heard a gunshot and the dogs howling and then another gunshot.
Davis said she believes their intentions were to scare the victim’s boyfriend. Davis identified Brown from a photo lineup as the driver that evening.
The female dog had to be put down due to her injuries.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth and court-appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg represented Brown.