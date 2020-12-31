Caleb Silas Eskridge, 27, of Clearfield and Georgetown, Indiana, who is accused of burglarizing a home and using stolen credit cards, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 18, at 11:59 p.m. officers Zachary Cowan and Ralph Nedza responded to Spring Street for a report of a burglary.
The victims reported that someone had broken into their home and stole a lockbox containing credit cards and $500 worth of gold coins.
The victim’s said they suspected Eskridge was the culprit as he is friends with their daughter. Neighbors reported seeing his car at the home earlier in the day, but their daughter was staying with a friend that day and wasn’t home.
Cowan informed him that he was familiar with Eskridge and said he is under investigation for another theft.
The next morning Cowan was contacted by Sgt. Daniel Podliski of the Clearfield Borough Police who said Eskridge’s roommate had called and said Eskridge was using stolen credit cards.
Podliski and Derek Reed of the Clearfield Borough police and Cowan and Nedza of Lawrence Township police went to Erskine’s residence on Daisy Street in Clearfield Borough.
When they entered the apartment, a large stack of credit cards belonging to the victim was found on the television next to Eskridge’s wallet.
Also found were credit card receipts for a $423 crossbow purchased at Rural King in Clearfield and a receipt for $712 for a chainsaw, a coat and Wolverine Boots at Tractor Supply Co. in Clearfield — the victim’s credit card was used for both.
Eskridge and his roommate were also at home. Eskridge was given his Miranda Rights and was informed that their conversation would be recorded via body camera.
When questioned about the credit cards, Eskridge gave different answers before saying he didn’t know the cards belonged to the victim and believed the cards belonged to the victim’s daughter and she had given him the cards to use.
When asked about the gold coins, Eskridge said he didn’t know anything about the coins.
Cowan told him he believed he was lying and asked him if he would be willing to be interviewed at the police station. Eskridge refused and asked for an attorney and the interview was ended.
The roommate was interviewed and said Eskridge owed him $300 for rent. He then located the receipts and credit cards, which made him upset.
He also said he and Eskridge went to Walmart recently where Eskridge went to the coin exchange and traded some gold coins for at least $400 in cash. When he asked where the coins came from, Eskridge said they were his life savings.
Eskridge’s vehicle was searched and police found many of the items purchased at Rural King and Tractor Supply Co. Police also discovered several items that were involved in the theft of $9,000 worth of items from Lowe’s.
Police also discovered Eskridge was wearing the boots and coat were purchased using the victim’s credit cards.
Eskridge was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; access device issued to another who did not authorize use, felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree
He was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.