Alen Edward Erskine, 38, of Clearfield, who is accused fleeing from police and hindering apprehension, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 18, Officer Levi Olson and Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department were dispatched to the Golden Rod area along Daisy Street. A male victim reported that he was walking towards Leonard Street when he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Lacey Hinks.
She was driving a black Chevrolet Cruz with a window broken out. He said Erskine and Joshua Neptune were also in the vehicle and the vehicle was on US-322 driving towards Clearfield or possibly state Route 879.
He said they allegedly used his credit card to rent a room at a hotel in the industrial park.
Olson made contact with the male and he said he had recently broken up with Hinks but she refused to return his credit card and she used it to rent the hotel room.
He said he was walking along Daisy Street Ext. when he saw Hinks and the two males in a vehicle stop at a storage business. He said he approached them in an attempt to get his credit card back when Hinks charged at him with a 4-inch long knife.
The victim said he backed away and asked, “What, are you going to stab me?”
She replied, “Yes I (expletive) am!” and then jabbed the knife towards him, slashing his forearm twice.
The victim said he threw a rock in Hinks’ direction and she started to walk back towards the vehicle.
The victim said he tried to get Erskine and Neptune to fight him.
Hinks approached him again, the victim said he threw another rock and the rock smashed the back window of the vehicle.
The victim said he continued to throw rocks and the three of them got in the vehicle and left. The victim said he then called 911.
Olson observed two lacerations on the victim’s arm but he refused medical treatment. EMS arrived and convinced him to get evaluated at the hospital and he was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Police located the vehicle and inside found the knife, brass knuckles, a glass bottle containing a white crystalline substance, a plastic card with residue, a razor blade, a bundle of wax paper wraps, a spoon, tweezers with residue, syringes, baggies, cotton swabs, rolling papers, a jar containing white powder, a lighter, two digital scales, scraping tools, a glass bong and a glass pipe with residue.
Police also obtained a copy of a message sent by Hinks via Facebook messenger discussing the incident and said she stabbed the victim with a knife.
Olson also discovered Erskine had warrants out for his arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and Hinks was out on supervised bail and the probation department issued a detainer for her arrest.
Erskine is charged with hindering apprehension/provide aid, two counts and flight to avoid apprehension, all of which are felonies of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; conspiracy-disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; and 19 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanors.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.